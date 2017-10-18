  • BREAKING NEWS San Francisco officer transported to hospital after being hit by car
Study: Too much exercise can lead to death, especially for white men

Working out is good for your health, but a new study reveals it turns out too much exercise might kill you - especially if you are a white man. (KGO-TV)

Working out is good for your health, but a new study reveals too much exercise might kill you, especially if you are a white man.

Researchers in Chicago discovered very active white men are 86-percent more likely to experience a buildup of plaque.

RELATED: Sitting all day can lead to an earlier death, even if you exercise, study says

This study involved more than 3,000 men and women of different races, followed for 25 years.

They found if a white man worked out for at least 7.5 hours a week, he was nearly twice as likely to suffer from heart disease.

Researchers did not see a spike in other participants.
They think high levels of exercise over time causes stress on the arteries.

