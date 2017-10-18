Working out is good for your health, but a new study reveals too much exercise might kill you, especially if you are a white man.Researchers in Chicago discovered very active white men are 86-percent more likely to experience a buildup of plaque.This study involved more than 3,000 men and women of different races, followed for 25 years.They found if a white man worked out for at least 7.5 hours a week, he was nearly twice as likely to suffer from heart disease.Researchers did not see a spike in other participants.They think high levels of exercise over time causes stress on the arteries.