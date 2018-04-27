<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3400705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings (1 of 13)

'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, has been officially charged with eight counts of murder in three counties. His first court appearance was for the 1978 killing of a Sacramento County couple. Police believe DeAngelo killed at least 12 people and raped dozens of women in the '70s and '80s. (KGO-TV)