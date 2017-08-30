HURRICANE HARVEY

Hurricane Harvey opens dialogue on climate change in San Francisco

Harvey has dumped nearly 25 trillion gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana. Piled on top of the entire city of San Francisco, that water would be more than 2,000 feet tall -- nearly twice the size of Sales Force Tower. (KGO-TV)

By
SPRING, Texas (KGO) --
Harvey has dumped nearly 25 trillion gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana.

Piled on top of the entire city of San Francisco, that water would be more than 2,000 feet tall -- nearly twice the size of Sales Force Tower.

Many hope Harvey will motivate action to combat climate change.

Watch the video in the player above to hear what Congresswoman Jackie Speier had to say on the topic.

