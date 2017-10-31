Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale

A Sunnyvale apartment complex was rocked by violence on Halloween.Police were called to the Encasa apartments around 1 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.Inside one of the units, police encountered the stabbing suspect.A Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the man was uncooperative and armed with a knife.At some point during the confrontation, police say the man stabbed a K9 officer. The dog was taken to a veterinarian... but did not survive.Ultimately, an officer shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Police continue to investigate. They have not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the stabbing victim.They are also not releasing any information about the officer who fired their weapon.People who live in the apartment complex said they never expected something like this to happen so close to home. One dog owner was especially disturbed to hear a K9 officer was killed in the incident.