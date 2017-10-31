Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale

Police cordon off the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
A Sunnyvale apartment complex was rocked by violence on Halloween.

RELATED: 1 man, 1 K-9 officer dead in Sunnyvale officer-involved shooting

Police were called to the Encasa apartments around 1 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Inside one of the units, police encountered the stabbing suspect.

A Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the man was uncooperative and armed with a knife.

At some point during the confrontation, police say the man stabbed a K9 officer. The dog was taken to a veterinarian... but did not survive.

Ultimately, an officer shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police continue to investigate. They have not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the stabbing victim.

They are also not releasing any information about the officer who fired their weapon.

People who live in the apartment complex said they never expected something like this to happen so close to home. One dog owner was especially disturbed to hear a K9 officer was killed in the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingshootingcrimestabbingpoliceSunnyvale
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 man, 1 K-9 officer dead in Sunnyvale officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion
Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Halloween spending expected to reach new highs
Artists raise funds for North Bay fire victims
NY bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Show More
California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new tax
Consumer Reports: Does garlic have health benefits?
Trump tweets after NYC rampage: 'Another attack by a very sick and deranged person'
1 man, 1 K-9 officer dead in Sunnyvale officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
More Photos