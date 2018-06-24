CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --A wind-driven brush fire burning in Lake County has burned 1,500 acres and forced mandatory evacuations in the Spring Valley subdivision of Clearlake Oaks, according to fire officials.
At least ten homes have been destroyed. Firefighters say it is moving fast and difficult to access.
"Fire was growing quite rapidly. Resources were aggressively working on that, primarily dozers and hand crews going direct on the fire, and the engines being utilized for structural defense," Cal Fire Division Chief Greg Bertelli said.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire Spring Valley subdivision of Clearlake Oaks, Cal Fire said. The latest evacuation information can be found here. An evacuation center has been established at Lower Lake High School, located at 9430 Lake Street.
The fire began Saturday night at 6 p.m. northeast of Clearlake Oaks, near Pawnee and New Long Valley roads, Cal Fire said.
There are multiple road closures in and around the Spring Valley subdivision. More than 20 engines have been dispatched to contain the blaze, as well as two helicopters and several air tankers. The fire is being driven by low relative humidity, strong winds and high, Cal Fire said.
Cal Fire tweeted a photo of the blaze Saturday evening:
#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clear Lake Oaks (Lake County) is now 400 acres. Mandatory evacuations in effect: https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/BCvQ8lItbJ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.