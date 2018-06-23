PAWNEE FIRE

Firefighters battling Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks, 400 acres have burned

The fire began at 6 p.m. northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif., on June 23, Cal Fire said. (KGO-TV)

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
An active fire in Lake County, Calif., has burned 400 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire Spring Valley subdivision of Clearlake Oaks, Cal Fire said. The latest evacuation information can be found here. An evacuation center has been established at Lower Lake High School, located at 9430 Lake Street.

PHOTOS: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County


The fire began Saturday night at 6 p.m. northeast of Clearlake Oaks, near Pawnee and New Long Valley roads, Cal Fire said.

There are multiple road closures in and around the Spring Valley subdivision. More than 20 engines have been dispatched to contain the blaze, as well as two helicopters and several air tankers. The fire was being driven by low relative humidity and strong winds, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire tweeted a photo of the blaze Saturday evening:


Get the latest on the Pawnee Fire here.
