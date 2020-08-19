Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

Full coverage on recent wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health