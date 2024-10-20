More residents return home following Oakland Hills fire after most evacuation orders lifted

The Keller Fire in the Caballo Hills area of East Oakland had burned 15 acres and is 70% contained on Sunday.

Residents in three more evacuation zones from Friday's hillside fire in Oakland have been allowed to return home. Here is the latest update.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A wind-fueled brush fire Friday damaged at least two structures and forced hundreds to evacuate. Forward progress has been stopped, and firefighters are hoping to have the fire under control by Saturday night.

The fire is currently at 70% containment. At least 15 acres burned.

Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington said about 200 firefighters from several Bay Area fire departments were called to back up the Oakland Fire Department after the fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday off Interstate Highway 580 and Keller Avenue. Cal Fire assisted with air support.

"Without them, we would be having a very different conversation," Covington said at a press briefing on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were clearing brush and dousing hot spots in the Oakland Hills Saturday, 24 hours after the wind-driven brush fire took off around Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard near I-580. Red Flag conditions continued making the mop-up job difficult.

"The firefight is still going. While the fire is contained, it's not extinguished, so we have a lot of work to do," said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

Residents in three more evacuation zones from Friday's hillside fire in Oakland had been allowed to return home.

Then, late Saturday evening, an alert came out informing some of the remaining residents along Campus Drive that they can return home as well.

"Finally, I am able to go back home and, of course, be rejuvenated," says Malik Coleman, who grew up on the street.

"The fact that I need to go to work tomorrow, take a shower and get dressed and go back to life. I am very glad that the house is fine," said Karen Kuhn, who is returning home with her family.

Video shows the intense moments as the fire spread quickly near I-580 in the Oakland Hills, burning dangerously close to homes.

Friday afternoon the fire began along westbound I-580, jumped the street and lit a house on fire. The strong winds quickly pushed the fire up the hillside, threatening the homes along the ridge above. More than 500 households were evacuated.

"Things are looking dramatically better," said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

Covington said fire crews spent the day on the hill cutting trees, hitting hot spots, trying to get the fire fully extinguished.

"When you get inside the canopy, there is still a lot of smoke, a lot of trapped smoke, lot of hot spots, a lot of stumps that still need to be cut open and extinguished. So, we still have a lot of work to do. We don't want to assume that it's out and come back, and it's sparked again," Covington said.

Those possible flare-ups is why some residents who live along the fires path are still being kept out.

"We live in such a city that the fire firefighters, I mean, they got to it. Not a moment was spared. And they were so prepared. And we're grateful that they are risking their life so they can save our homes," said Laura Moir.

Laura and Michael Moir were both evacuated from their home. They say the fire has given them new a perspective. They are thankful that they have a home to go home to. Michael lost his home in the Oakland Hills fire in 1991. He sees the bigger picture.

"To be happy for what you got and to really look around and be grateful," Michael said.

Laura adding, "And know your neighbors. That sense of community is always alive and well in situations like these."

During a news conference Friday evening, Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington said that of the 500 residents who were evacuated, there was only one minor injury.

Some residents recalled what evacuations were like that day.

"Here I was banging on their gate, 'Hey it's a fire. Get out, get out! It's a fire,'" said homeowner Pam Jordan.

Jordan first warned her neighbors Friday that the fire was closing in on their Oakland Hills neighborhood.

"The fire was right there," Jordan said.

Minutes earlier, the adrenaline kicked in when Jordan's friend recorded a video of fire in the backyard.

A firefighter told Jordan and her friends to get out.

"He said, 'I'm going to try and save your house,' I just went and sat there, 'Well, if my house burns down, I'm going to watch it burn up," Jordan said.

Jordan's home was saved. Many evacuees waited in line for hours to be escorted back to their homes by police to get essential items left behind.

"I left without my meds. I have a CPAP machine. I didn't get it, so I was up all night sitting in a chair not sleeping, so I'm tired right now," said Myrtle Phillips.

"I'm waiting to get up there, so I can get some clothes," said Johnnie Green.

Many are thanking firefighters for stopping this blaze before major damage was done.

"Oakland's finest. They've been cool, and the firefighters, much love," Green said.

"They were going up clean and coming out dirty. I know they were doing their job," Jordan said.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:



OKL-E203 - Caballo Hills - Keller Ave, Mountain Blvd.

Evacuations have been lifted for the following zones:



OKL-E176 - Ridgemont/Caballo Hills - Campus Dr, Stoneridge Ct, Crystal Ridge Ct.

OKL-E177 - Sequoyah - Keller Ave, Campus Dr, Canyon Oaks Dr.

OKL-E179- Ridgemont/Caballo Hills/Monte Vista Villas - Leona Dr, Old Quarry Loop

OKL-E178 - Ridgemont/Caballo Hills - Campus Dr, Ridgemont Dr.

OKL-E204 - Sequoyah - Keller Ave, Mountain Blvd.

An evacuation center was set up at Burckhalter Elementary School.

There is still no word still no update as to what may have caused the fire. But Covington says arson investigators are using license plate readers and cameras along I-580 to help determine how the fire may have started.

This fire comes nearly 33 years to the date after the deadly Oakland Hills firestorm.

On Oct. 19, 1991, the Tunnel Fire tore through the Oakland Hills killing 25 people and destroying nearly 3,500 homes.

