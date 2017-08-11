Man accused of fatally shooting San Jose liquor store owner, father of four arrested

San Jose police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a liquor store owner and father of four late Monday night.

The suspect has been identified as Muniunmee Hendrix.

On Thursday, the suspect was located and arrested in the City of Merced by the San Jose Police Department's Covert Response Unit without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.
Hugh "Charlie" Ly, 57, was shot during an attempted robbery at his store, Jim's Liquor Mart, on Quimby Road.

Ly has owned Jim's Liquor Mart for more than a decade and worked long hours. He's been robbed before and is known for chasing off wannabe shoplifters.

People are giving generously to a GoFundMe campaign to help Ly's family during this difficult time.

The family said the money will go to his wife and oldest son to help take care of day-to-day living expenses.

