The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday continues to make small improvements in the hospital, his family says.The family of Devyn Holmes spoke to our sister station ABC13 Eyewitness News through their attorney on Monday.Hennigan also tells Eyewitness News that Holmes is now able to breathe on his own with some support from machines.He remains in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital, but his family continues to ask for prayers.Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.She remains free on bond.