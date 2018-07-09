Officials investigate after man's body found at San Francisco BART station

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a stairwell at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a stairwell at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco.

Officers discovered the body on the west plaza end of the station at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

BART police says the department was notified by San Francisco police.

Officials said the man died at the scene and added that there was no evidence of foul play.
An investigation is underway to determine how the man died.
