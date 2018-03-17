Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen and man who often got her out of school located in Mexico, authorities said. (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA --
The 16-year-old teen who vanished more than two weeks ago after taking a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico with a 45-year-old married man has been found, authorities and her family said.

RELATED: Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested

Amy Yu was located in Mexico on Saturday night, ABC News confirmed after speaking briefly with Yu's mom.
"I'm really happy. Please let everyone know," she told ABC News.

Just a day ago, Luu made a public plea to her daughter to come return to her in an interview with ABC News.

"Amy, I love you, can you come back?" Miu Luu of Allentown, Pennsylvania, said Friday, addressing her daughter, Amy Yu.


Yu along with Kevin Esterly, 45, have been missing since March 5, and when the girl did not return home from school that night, her mother reported her missing, the Allentown Police Department said.

Amy was believed to have willingly accompanied Kevin Esterly, 45, out of the country on a one-way flight by way of Dallas, Texas.

Authorities said he withdrew $4,000 from his wife's bank account and signed the youth out of the school--claiming to be her stepfather.

RELATED: Mother of missing teen says daughter found in Mexico and is heading home

Esterly is facing a felony charge of custodial interference.

The Mexican government on March 15 issued an Amber Alert for the pair.

There's no word yet from authorities on when the pair will be returned to the U.S.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing personabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: Mother
AMBER Alert issued in Mexico for missing US teen girl
Top Stories
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Massive fire erupts at building in SF's North Beach
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Yountville event helps raise money for Pathway Home victims
Some wanted Florida school shooter committed in 2016
Show More
Irish dancers entertain at Stanford benefit for Ronald McDonald House
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
Man trying to do good deed stabs would-be robber in Oakland
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-80 in Hercules
More News
Top Video
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
More Video