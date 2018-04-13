YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Body cam footage released of police encounter with YouTube shooter

The Mountain View Police Department has released body cam footage of their encounter with the Youtube shooting suspect the morning of the attack. (Mountain View Police Department)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
We are getting a first look at the Mountain View Police Department's encounter with the Youtube shooting suspect the morning of the attack.

Mountain View PD released video that includes the officer worn camera footage and the dispatch radio traffic.

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

Nasim Aghdam was found sleeping in her car around 1:40 on April 3rd after she was reported missing by her family.

Aghdam tells the officer she has no plans on going home.

Officer: "Are you taking any type of medication at all?"

Nasim Aghdam: "No"
Officer: "Are you supposed to take medication?"
Nasim Aghdam: "No."
Officer: "You don't want to hurt yourself, do you?
Do want to hurt anybody else?"
Nasim (shakes her head no)
Officer: "You don't want to commit suicide or anything like that right?"
Nasim Aghdam: "No."
Officer: "Okay"



She says she drove straight Mountain View from San Diego because she was looking to start a new life. Hours later, police say Aghdam went on a shooting rampage at YouTube headquarters, wounded three people before turning the gun on herself.

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.
