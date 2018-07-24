BART

Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect

A booking shot has been released of John Cowell, who was arrested in the deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A booking shot has been released of John Cowell, who was arrested in the deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station.

Cowell, 27, was arrested last night at the Pleasant Hill BART station.

Police say Nia and her sister Letifah Wilson were stabbed by Cowell at the station on Sunday night. The sisters were on their way home from a family gathering when the attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Letifah suffered injuries to her neck. Letifah said they were blindsided by a maniac that they did not know their attacker.

Investigators are still searching for a motive in the seemingly random attack.

