Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose

A number of people have been reported sick on a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis that landed at Mineta San Jose Airport Thursday night.Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles immediately rolled up to the plane at the gate when it landed.Passengers are being kept on the plane as first responders check everyone's condition.Officials say two people on board got motion sickness, and then five others ended up vomiting as a result.San Jose police cleared the scene and no one was transported to the hospital.