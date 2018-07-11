COLD CASE

North Carolina man arrested in 1987 murder of 79-year-old woman in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Robeson County man arrested in cold case (WTVD)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. --
A Robeson County man has been linked to the murder of a woman in California more than 30 years ago, thanks to DNA that was found at the scene.

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer

The crime happened on May 20, 1987 in San Diego and involved the rape and murder of Grace Hayden, who was 79 years old at the time.

A single fingerprint from the left ring finger was discovered on the victim's kitchen stove, however, a DNA match was never made.

District Attorney Investigator Tony Johnson of the San Diego, California District Attorney's Office resubmitted the fingerprint through the national fingerprint database and received a match to 62-year-old Kevin Thomas Ford, who was believed to be residing in Robeson County.

RELATED: Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before

Last week, a warrant for arrest was issued by the San Diego District Attorney's Office against Ford for First Degree Murder.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant Wednesday, and Ford surrendered without incident.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center pending extradition back to California for trial.

Get the latest on cold cases in the Bay Area and across the country here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderrapecrimecold casearrestNorth CarolinaSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLD CASE
Suspected Golden State Killer to make court appearance in Sacramento
Mystery of SFPD vice cop's killing 30 years ago remains unsolved
EXCLUSIVE: Police hope new video helps solve 2015 East Palo Alto murder case
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
More cold case
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News