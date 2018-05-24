SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back at decades of terror and torment, and combed through the archives to document the footprint of a predator.
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I
The Golden State Killer's decades of terror ended when investigators announced an arrest -- but how did the suspect's crimes become so infamous? ABC7 dug through the archives to find reporting from the time when he was known as the "East Area Rapist" and "Visalia Ransacker."
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part II
The suspected Golden State Killer lived for decades in Citrus Heights, a neighborhood in Sacramento that was terrorized by him decades before. But who is this man? Here's what those who knew him thought of the arrest.
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part III
Solving the case of the Golden State Killer became an obsession for some and a passion for others. True crime author Michelle McNamara's book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" inspired a whole slew of arm-chair detectives. Here's more on local sleuths who used their time and energy to research the killer's crimes.
RELATED: See all ABC7's stories, photos, videos, and more from the archives about the Golden State Killer.
More about the case of the Golden State Killer
- PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
- WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- WHO IS HE: The life and history of the 'Golden State Killer'
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve 'Golden State Killer' case
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Former Irvine mom speaks out 32 years after daughter was murdered by 'Golden State Killer'
- Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
- 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
- Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- 'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
- 'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- 'Golden State Killer's' past, present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California