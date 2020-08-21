Golden State Killer facing multiple life sentences today at Sacramento hearing

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, will die in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s under a plea deal that spares him the death penalty. He also publicly admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.
Tulare County resident, Elizabeth Hupp, will once again face the man who admitted to killing her father and trying to kidnap her in 1975.
Hupp had strong words for DeAngelo while sharing her story on Thursday. She was just 16 years old when DeAngelo's violent crime spree started in the South Valley.
He burglarized dozens of homes. Then, he broke into Hupp's family home and tried to kidnap her.
Hupp's father, 45-year-old Claude Snelling, died trying to protect her when he woke up and confronted DeAngelo.
"It wasn't until I became a parent myself that I realized there was nothing I could have said that would have kept my dad from trying to save me," Hupp said. "My mom always said that it wouldn't have mattered if there were 20 men out there with guns, that wouldn't have stopped him."
Hupp will be in Sacramento as DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
