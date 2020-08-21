Golden State Killer

Golden State Killer facing multiple life sentences today at Sacramento hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A former police officer faces multiple consecutive life prison sentences Friday after he was unmasked as the mysterious Golden State Killer who eluded his fellow investigators for four decades.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, will die in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s under a plea deal that spares him the death penalty. He also publicly admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Tulare County resident, Elizabeth Hupp, will once again face the man who admitted to killing her father and trying to kidnap her in 1975.

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.



Hupp had strong words for DeAngelo while sharing her story on Thursday. She was just 16 years old when DeAngelo's violent crime spree started in the South Valley.

He burglarized dozens of homes. Then, he broke into Hupp's family home and tried to kidnap her.

Hupp's father, 45-year-old Claude Snelling, died trying to protect her when he woke up and confronted DeAngelo.

RELATED: Golden State Killer victims describe pain, perseverance ahead of Friday sentencing

"It wasn't until I became a parent myself that I realized there was nothing I could have said that would have kept my dad from trying to save me," Hupp said. "My mom always said that it wouldn't have mattered if there were 20 men out there with guns, that wouldn't have stopped him."

Hupp will be in Sacramento as DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Take a look at all of ABC7's stories, photos, videos, and more from the archives about the Golden State Killer.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyvisaliacaliforniarapecrimeburglarygolden state killermurdercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
LIVE: Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Golden State Killer faces his victims in 1st day of hearings
Golden State Killer: Former cop pleads guilty to murders, rapes
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
64,000 evacuated from fires in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Giannulli to serve 5 months in prison for college bribery scheme
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Vacaville family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed
Show More
Walbridge Fire destroys homes near Healdsburg
Where CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning: MAPS
What LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex fire names mean
Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
More TOP STORIES News