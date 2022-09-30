Cold case investigator Paul Holes, who played key role in Golden State Killer case, has new podcast

Retired cold case investigator for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and co-host of the new podcast "Buried Bones," Paul Holes, joined ABC7@7.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- True crime is one of the most popular genres in podcasting and a new show is already standing out - in part because of who is co-hosting it.

Retired cold case investigator for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and co-host of the new podcast "Buried Bones," Paul Holes, joined ABC7@7 on Tuesday.

RELATED: Almost 2 decades after being convicted of pregnant wife's murder, Scott Peterson seeks new trial

He brings a unique perspective to a show like this because he played a major role in catching the prolific Golden State Killer. He also worked on the Laci Peterson and Zodiac Killer cases.

Watch the interview in our player above for his perspective on those cases and what he thinks the biggest key to being a cold case investigator is.

Get more information about "Buried Bones' here.

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live