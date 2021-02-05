Golden State Killer

Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, transferred to protective housing unit at Central Valley prison

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said DeAngelo was transferred on January 26.
FRESNO, Calif. -- ABC7's sister station in Fresno has learned that convicted serial murderer and rapist, Joseph James DeAngelo, also widely known as the Golden State Killer, was transferred to the Protective Housing Unit at the California State Prison in Corcoran last week.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said DeAngelo was transferred on Jan. 26. It wasn't immediately clear why DeAngelo was moved.

The Protective House Unit is used to place inmates "whose safety would be endangered by general population housing," officials added. Inmates with high notoriety and whose cases have increased public interest are housed within the unit.

In June 2020, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to thirteen counts of kidnapping to commit rape, and thirteen murders, including the killing of Claude Snelling in Visalia almost 45 years ago.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.

