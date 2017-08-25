New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal

The Bay Area police sex scandal has prompted a new federal lawsuit. It takes aim at the Contra Costa County sheriff and a former deputy.The complaint accuses Sheriff David Livingston of neglecting to properly train his deputies, failing to prevent one of them from having sex with a minor and then failing to investigate it."This is the third case and in many ways the most egregious," said Attorney John Burris, discussing the suit he filed on behalf of Jasmine Abuslin.Last June, she still called herself Celeste Guap when the ABC7 News I-Team sat down with her for her only in-depth interview.She told us she first had sex with a police officer when she was 15 and then word got around on social media."They'd say, 'My friend told me about you.""And you would meet?""Yeah."Abuslin claims she had sexual relations with more than 30 cops from 7 different agencies. She was reluctant to identify all of them. She was reluctant to identify all of them."They all turned their backs on me.""Yet you won't give up all the names?""No."One name investigators have is Ricardo Perez. Last month Abuslin testified she met the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy on Facebook and at 17, had sex with him a half-dozen times."Mr. Perez as an officer really violated his oath without any due consideration as to whether or not the conduct he was engaging in was not only illegal but was immoral as well," Burris said.His lawsuit seeks damages from the sheriff saying, "Had (Perez) been properly trained, he would have realized it was illegal for him to have sexual relations with Abuslin, including exchanging nude photographs.""She was treated as if she was a slave to him at his beck and call. She really was being treated like a little slave child a sex slave child," Burris told the ABC7 News I-Team.Burris says Livingston's conduct, "amounted to deliberate indifference and violated Abuslin's constitutional rights."The City of Oakland settled a similar suit Burris filed for nearly $1 million.Livingston issued a statement Friday afternoon saying in part,"(Deputy Perez) was fully trained on his requirement to report suspected child abuse and certified so in training documents. He is now properly facing criminal charges and we will vigorously defend this lawsuit."Friday is Abuslin's 20th birthday -- her lawyers tell ABC7 News she's in a much better place than one year ago and that she's looking forward to the future now more than ever.