Brentwood police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. One man was shot, another was injured.It happened just before 10:00 p.m. Friday Birchwood Road near Garin Parkway.The injured suspect suffered from an injury not related to the gunshots.Officials say both suspects were taken to a hospital. They're both expected to survive.Right now, it's unclear what led up to the shooting, however, no officers were hurt.