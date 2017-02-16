NEWS

2 injured in big-rig crash on I-880 in Oakland

A big-rig crash injured two people on I-880 in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
All lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland are open again Thursday morning following a big-rig crash that injured two people, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to northbound Highway 880 in the area of Fifth Avenue where a big-rig driver lost control after going through standing water, struck another big-rig and Ford Mustang and overturned, CHP spokesman Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.

The 66-year-old man driving the overturned big-rig and a female passenger were ejected and fell about 40 feet to the off-ramp below, Wilkenfeld said.

The man suffered major injuries while the woman's injuries were considered minor, according to Wilkenfeld.
