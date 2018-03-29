About ABC7 Star Scholars

2017 ABC7 Star Scholars

ABC7 Star Scholars (formerly ABC7 Top Scholars) is a scholarship and television opportunity recognizing the Bay Area's top high school academic achievers. Here's a look at the 2017 winners.

(formerly ABC7 Top Scholars) is a scholarship and television opportunity recognizing the Bay Area's top high school academic achievers.awards $1000 scholarships to seven local graduating high school seniors who are college-bound. These students are profiled in stories featured in ABC7 Newscasts as well as the special half-hour program, "ABC7 Star Scholars." The annual project is intended to promote academic excellence by honoring and rewarding our top achievers.The profiles of each of the seven student winners aired from July 13 through July 21, featured on ABC7 newscasts, with a full half-hour program, ABC7 Star Scholars, which aired July 23.Emelyn Erickson, Las Lomas High SchoolKyle Gerner, The King's AcademySarah Khasrovi, Presentation High SchoolAmrit Saxena, Aragon High SchoolCatherine Tadina, El Camino High SchoolChrystina Yu, Piedmont High SchoolNicole Bauthier, Terra Linda High SchoolJonathan Drennan, Santa Teresa High SchoolCarolyn Esserman, Miramonte High SchoolDruthi Ghanta, Foothill High SchoolJoe Pak, Carlmont High SchoolAna Plascencia, Archbishop Mitty High SchoolJason Bade, Aragon High SchoolSejal Hathi, Notre Dame High School (San Jose)Julia Mason, Monte Vista High SchoolKathyrn Nomura, Silver Creek High SchoolSean Rayani, Analy High SchoolAlbert Wong, Homestead High SchoolSusann Almasi, Northgate High SchoolCaroline Dougherty, Miramonte High SchoolJibran Khan, Monte Vista High SchoolJillian Liu, Palo Alto Senior High SchoolJasmine Nachtigall, Hillsdale High SchoolXijia Sun, San Mateo High SchoolCristina Bautista, Moreau Catholic High SchoolDaniel Ding, Saint Francis High SchoolCindy Guan, Mission San Jose High SchoolEmily Larimer, Half Moon Bay High SchoolScott Levin, Los Altos High SchoolSivakami Sambasivam, Saratoga High SchoolHannah Fitzpatrick, San Domenico Upper SchoolRichard Kim, Foothill High SchoolAbhishek Kumar, Archbishop Mitty High SchoolEvgenia Shnayder, Carlmont High SchoolAlice Wang, Saint Francis High SchoolElizabet Warshaw-Vickery, Palo Alto High School