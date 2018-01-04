  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
EARTHQUAKE

DID YOU FEEL IT? Residents across Bay Area report 4.4 earthquake

Residents across the Bay Area got an unusual wake-up call on Thursday when a magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled the region. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents across the Bay Area got an unusual wake-up call on Thursday when a magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled the region. Click here for the latest on the story.

Did you feel it where you live? Let us know on our Facebook page here.

Click here for the latest coverage on earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world.
