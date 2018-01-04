Did you feel it where you live? Let us know on our Facebook page here.
Pretty much the entire Bay Area felt that 4.4 near Berkeley centered on the Hayward fault #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/hqYosL6w1w— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 4, 2018
4.5 ... that’s like someone just rocking you back to sleep 💤 Go back to bed 🛏 ... no harm no foul... #SanJoseEarthQuake https://t.co/StZ89RNwuo— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 4, 2018
Lots of loud rattling here in Half Moon Bay! Felt really intense!— Gayla Worrell (@gaylaworrell) January 4, 2018
Many of us in #SF felt the 4.5 earthquake in S.E. Berkeley. There is no tsunami expected and departments are working on preliminary damage reports. Given the influx of calls to 911, please only call if you have an emergency. Follow @SF_emergency for more updates.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 4, 2018
Living in a high rise building when an earthquake hits is pretty crazy as you physically see the walls sway side to side...— Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) January 4, 2018
#Earthquake took out some items at San Leandro Safeway pic.twitter.com/GiXiaputFi— John De Motto (@johnDemotto) January 4, 2018
Ceiling panel down pic.twitter.com/KRNqhBDqJp— John De Motto (@johnDemotto) January 4, 2018
Yes!! It was a big one. Scared me. https://t.co/GLcEkFoFi3— Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) January 4, 2018
I felt that EarthQuake 4.4 in Oakland my beautiful glassware went to pieces my dogs are not moving now it felt so hard !! #ABC7now— Carmen Blaylock (@blayredheadz59) January 4, 2018
#earthquakewokemeup #abc7now in San Jose. Big bang, heard door, window loud creak with my bed jolting suddenly. Put my head under pillow #earthquakesafety #hubby @razorborg slept right through 😳— Sinead Borgersen (@queenborgtweets) January 4, 2018
That was the biggest one this East Coaster felt in my 20 years living out here. In East Oakland, my whole house shook violently.— Tyska (@Tyska) January 4, 2018
Fairfax CA rock n Rollin in Marin County 😊 long steady rumbling noise woke us up out of my bliss😊— Cheryl Raffo (@CherylRaffo) January 4, 2018
It felt more like a rolling quake up here in Rohnert Park this time. The last few over recent years felt like jolts up here... those scare the bejeebies out of me... given a choice, I prefer the rollers, not the "freight train hitting the house / boom" jolting quakes. 😳— IaOrana (@TahitiPlumeria) January 4, 2018
WOW that was a good one folks, a solid jolt for 3 seconds here in San Francisco #Earthquake— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 4, 2018
Felt it pretty good in Orinda. Woke me out of bed and I went racing to the door.— Kara 🌺 (@ladikara) January 4, 2018
Ahhh. Did I just experience my first earthquake?! 🌏 😨#SanFrancisco— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 4, 2018
My plans to pretend I'm not a year older are foiled. I'll remember this birthday. "... and then the earth shook."— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 4, 2018
#Earthquake Thanks for sharing your #quake experience. Anybody have damage at their home? We’re ok. It shook our house. #Flashback to 1989 quake. #abc7now #whereyoulive please tag us @abc7newsbayarea— Cheryl Jennings (@CherylABC7) January 4, 2018
SF right now:— Sriram Krishnan (@sriramkri) January 4, 2018
Wakes up coz of the earthquake.
Mild panic attack.
Check crypto prices.
All good in the hood.
Back to sleep.
This Berkeley boutique near the earthquake epicenter is still perfectly intact. Ellington and French at Tunnel and Domingo next to the Claremont Hotel. Hotel says no damage there either. pic.twitter.com/oCTqXwJmCV— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 4, 2018
When you're having a nice sleep at 2am but the San Andreas Fault has other ideas: #Earthquake #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/M3AWG3W1Q8— Nico Lennon (@Nico_Lennon) January 4, 2018
The Bay Area got #earthquake within a minute of it happening lol nothing brings us together like a good old-fashioned quake in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/Ol57GWFD63— Casey (@caseysrantings) January 4, 2018
pretty sure the entire Bay Area is gonna be tired and grumpy at work tomorrow 😂 #earthquake— Nicole Fava 💫 (@nlfava) January 4, 2018