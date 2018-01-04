  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Scenic stretch of Highway 1 reopens between Muir Woods and Stinson Beach

Eleven months and $50 million later, the coastal residents of Muir Woods and Stinson Beach will no longer need to go miles out of their way to visit each other. (KGO-TV)

By
STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
Eleven months and $50 million later, the coastal residents of Muir Woods and Stinson Beach will no longer need to go miles out of their way to visit each other.

Thursday, CalTrans reopens the twisty, scenic section of Highway 1 -- one lane, at least. The iconic section of road closed after heavy storms last summer and reopens on a day when more rain passes through.

RELATED: Visiting Muir Woods? Not without a reservation

Drivers should not expect a fast trip, however. According to CalTrans, they should expect "flaggers and signalized operations, along with stepped-up construction zone enforcement through the corridor."

The one section will open, but crews continue to work there and in five other sections along he same stretch of Highway 1.

Assuming work continues as scheduled, CalTrans says the majority of these projects to last until June.
