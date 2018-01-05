  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'Fire and Fury' is red hot, and White House is furious

EMBED </>More Videos

There's fury in the White House over Fire and Fury, the tell-all book about the Trump administration that was released today -- four days ahead of schedule. (KGO-TV)

By
CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) --
There's fury in the White House over Fire and Fury, the tell-all book about the Trump administration that was released today -- four days ahead of schedule.

RELATED: President Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling

At The Book Passage in Corte Madera, a handful of copies sat on a shelf, each wrapped in paper with a paid-in-full receipt stuck to it.

"They've sold out," lamented one customer who asked for it at the register, only to be told there would be more in stock on Monday.

Michael Wolff's book about the inner workings of the Trump White House has angered the President himself, who tweeted that it's "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."

"It's like a tabloid exposure, except that it's probably based on a great deal of truth," said Book Passage customer Philip Alex.

Other customers who are critical of the President's policies told us they can hardly wait to see what's inside. But the President wanted them to: he filed a cease-and-desist order against the publisher. In turn, the publisher responded by releasing the book a week early.

"I think it's wonderful," said Book Passage co-owner Elaine Petrocelli. "When someone tells you that you can't publish something in a world with the First Amendment, I think saying, 'Really? We're gonna publish it even sooner,' -- what a good idea."

All the attention has only served to stoke the flames of intrigue around the book, making Fire and Fury one very hot commodity.

"It's a phenomenon," said store director Amanda Dorward. "I've never heard about this in the publishing world before, because it has such a political momentum behind it. Everyone has poured out wanting to get a piece of this book."

RELATED: Jeff Sessions ends Obama-era rules on legal marijuana

The Book Passage received an additional 40 copies late Friday afternoon -- all of them spoken for by customers who've prepaid.

"This could be the most important book since 'All the President's Men' quite honestly, in American politics history," said Len Gorelick, as he put down his money to reserve a book from the next shipment.

Author Michael Wolff says the book is based on his talks with insiders like former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. He told NBC's "Today Show" those insiders questioned the President's mental state.

"I will quote Steve Bannon: 'He's lost it,'" Wolff said during that interview.

As for the rest of the book, said Petrocelli: "Well, I opened one and it was so shocking that I really wanted to race into my office and do nothing but read it."

But alas, she said she'll have to wait: even the owner of a bookstore can't seem to nab a copy of Fire and Fury for herself just yet.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpbookspolitical insiderpolitical scandalCorte Madera
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video