'Fire and Fury' is red hot, and White House is furious

There's fury in the White House over Fire and Fury, the tell-all book about the Trump administration that was released today -- four days ahead of schedule.At The Book Passage in Corte Madera, a handful of copies sat on a shelf, each wrapped in paper with a paid-in-full receipt stuck to it."They've sold out," lamented one customer who asked for it at the register, only to be told there would be more in stock on Monday.Michael Wolff's book about the inner workings of the Trump White House has angered the President himself, who tweeted that it's "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist.""It's like a tabloid exposure, except that it's probably based on a great deal of truth," said Book Passage customer Philip Alex.Other customers who are critical of the President's policies told us they can hardly wait to see what's inside. But the President wanted them to: he filed a cease-and-desist order against the publisher. In turn, the publisher responded by releasing the book a week early."I think it's wonderful," said Book Passage co-owner Elaine Petrocelli. "When someone tells you that you can't publish something in a world with the First Amendment, I think saying, 'Really? We're gonna publish it even sooner,' -- what a good idea."All the attention has only served to stoke the flames of intrigue around the book, making Fire and Fury one very hot commodity."It's a phenomenon," said store director Amanda Dorward. "I've never heard about this in the publishing world before, because it has such a political momentum behind it. Everyone has poured out wanting to get a piece of this book."The Book Passage received an additional 40 copies late Friday afternoon -- all of them spoken for by customers who've prepaid."This could be the most important book since 'All the President's Men' quite honestly, in American politics history," said Len Gorelick, as he put down his money to reserve a book from the next shipment.Author Michael Wolff says the book is based on his talks with insiders like former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. He told NBC's "Today Show" those insiders questioned the President's mental state."I will quote Steve Bannon: 'He's lost it,'" Wolff said during that interview.As for the rest of the book, said Petrocelli: "Well, I opened one and it was so shocking that I really wanted to race into my office and do nothing but read it."But alas, she said she'll have to wait: even the owner of a bookstore can't seem to nab a copy of Fire and Fury for herself just yet.