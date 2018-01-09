  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Olympic figure skater victim of San Francisco's auto break-in epidemic

U.S. pairs figure skater Marissa Castelli described the moment she realized her rental SUV was broken into as "sheer panic." (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Her carry-on suitcase was stolen. Inside it were her custom skates and hand-crafted performance costumes. Each dress cost about $1,000 to make. They are priceless in emotional value. "Without them, I am just incomplete. At first I was just like, 'Oh my God, this is the worst thing that could possibly happen to me," Castelli said.

The theft took place at some point between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday evening. The SUV was parked at Webster and Post in Japantown while Castelli went to a restaurant for ramen. Castelli immediately called SFPD, then had to leave for a flight back to Montreal where she trains with her partner. Police confirm they are investigating.

The break-in came just hours after Chief Bill Scott announced a new plan to combat property crime. Chief Scott says last year more than 30,000 autos were burglarized in San Francisco. Now, officers will be dedicated specifically to investigating property crime.

Castelli hopes the thief will realize the skating dresses have emotional value to her but little retail value to anyone else.
