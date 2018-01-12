  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
Mavericks Challenge surfing contest could happen Tuesday

Organizers are still deciding whether conditions will be ideal for The Mavericks Challenge surfing contest next Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Organizers are still deciding whether conditions will be ideal for The Mavericks Challenge surfing contest next Tuesday. They've decided it will not run on Monday.

Locals around Half Moon Bay are already getting ready just in case. A storm in the Pacific is predicted to bring big waves. Twenty-four of the world's elite surfers are standing by for official word.

The last time Mavericks was held was in 2016.
