Mavericks Challenge surfing contest could happen Tuesday

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --Organizers are still deciding whether conditions will be ideal for The Mavericks Challenge surfing contest next Tuesday. They've decided it will not run on Monday.
Locals around Half Moon Bay are already getting ready just in case. A storm in the Pacific is predicted to bring big waves. Twenty-four of the world's elite surfers are standing by for official word.
The last time Mavericks was held was in 2016.
