Hundreds of people marched in San Francisco to honor the legacy of Dr. King, ending at Yerba Buena Gardens. This year the mood was different as people tried to make sense of some controversial statements attributed to President Trump.Traveling on what is now called the "Celebration Train" has been a Bay Area tradition for more than 30 years.Dozens make the 50-mile trip from San Jose to San Francisco to join others in a march to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.The march down Third Street in San Francisco is usually a time to reflect upon the lessons of the late civil rights leader. But, this year people could not ignore the racial tension the White House has elevated in recent days."One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all. It's about all of us or none of us. This is what this is about today," expressed Mattie Scott, a community activist who marched with hundreds of others.The event of unity ended at Yerba Buena Gardens with a promise to continue standing up against hate and racism."And thank God San Francisco is a sanctuary city so we don't care what they say in Washington D.C. We're going to follow in Dr. King's legacy," said London Breed, acting mayor of San Francisco.King was killed in 1968. It took 15 years for Congress to finally pass legislation declaring this day a federal holiday. It's also the only holiday recognized as a day of service.