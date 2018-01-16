  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SFMTA

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency considers new restrictions for residential parking permits

EMBED </>More Videos

Having trouble finding a parking spot on San Francisco streets? Join the club. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Having trouble finding a parking spot on San Francisco streets? Join the club.

The city may put the squeeze on street parking across the city.

RELATED: San Francisco considers Uber, Lyft pickup zones in some spots

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is considering a pilot program which would limit each household in the city to just two permits.
Right now, households can get up to four permits.

VIDEO: How Park(ing) Day has changed how we use SF streets

But the city is currently granting more permits then spaces available.

The board meets on Tuesday to talk about it.

Click here for a look at recent stories about parking.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficparkingSFMTASan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SFMTA
Traffic 'calming' circle leaves San Francisco residents fuming
At least 9 injured after Muni accident in San Francisco
San Francisco looks to refund overpaid parking tickets
Drivers confused by changes at San Francisco garage
More SFMTA
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video