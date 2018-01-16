SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Having trouble finding a parking spot on San Francisco streets? Join the club.
The city may put the squeeze on street parking across the city.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is considering a pilot program which would limit each household in the city to just two permits.
Right now, households can get up to four permits.
But the city is currently granting more permits then spaces available.
The board meets on Tuesday to talk about it.
