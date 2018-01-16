SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --An actor in a popular Netflix series pleaded not guilty to several charges of stealing from senior citizens in the Bay Area.
ABC7 News was in San Rafael as 23-year-old Bryan Box left court.
Actor #BryanBox or @13reasonsWhy pleads not guilty to the first of at least six charges that he stole from elderly victims in #Marin County while working as care giver. Out on $250,000 bail. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/HPHkiwNkzr— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 16, 2018
He said "no comment" when we asked about the charges against him.
Box appeared in the Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why."
Bryan Box had no comment when leaving courtroom. His attorney received 500 pages of discovery, this am. Cases of elder theft in #Tiburon, #MillValley at least. Detectives say they found stolen goods during search. @13ReasonsWhy #abc7now pic.twitter.com/q8Zpa9XgC0— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 16, 2018
Prosecutors say he used to work as a home health aide and they believe he stole valuables from at least six homes while visiting former clients last year.
According to detectives, the losses include bracelets, watches, necklaces, rings, and a social security card.