Actor #BryanBox or @13reasonsWhy pleads not guilty to the first of at least six charges that he stole from elderly victims in #Marin County while working as care giver. Out on $250,000 bail. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/HPHkiwNkzr — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 16, 2018

Bryan Box had no comment when leaving courtroom. His attorney received 500 pages of discovery, this am. Cases of elder theft in #Tiburon, #MillValley at least. Detectives say they found stolen goods during search. @13ReasonsWhy #abc7now pic.twitter.com/q8Zpa9XgC0 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 16, 2018

An actor in a popular Netflix series pleaded not guilty to several charges of stealing from senior citizens in the Bay Area.ABC7 News was in San Rafael as 23-year-old Bryan Box left court.He said "no comment" when we asked about the charges against him.Box appeared in the Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why."Prosecutors say he used to work as a home health aide and they believe he stole valuables from at least six homes while visiting former clients last year.According to detectives, the losses include bracelets, watches, necklaces, rings, and a social security card.