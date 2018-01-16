  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

'13 Reasons Why' actor pleaded not guilty to charges he stole from Bay Area seniors

EMBED </>More Videos

An actor from the hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" faces several charges of stealing from senior citizens in the North Bay. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
An actor in a popular Netflix series pleaded not guilty to several charges of stealing from senior citizens in the Bay Area.

ABC7 News was in San Rafael as 23-year-old Bryan Box left court.


He said "no comment" when we asked about the charges against him.

Box appeared in the Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why."


Prosecutors say he used to work as a home health aide and they believe he stole valuables from at least six homes while visiting former clients last year.

According to detectives, the losses include bracelets, watches, necklaces, rings, and a social security card.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
netflixarrestactortheftseniorssenior citizensSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video