Fatal accidents kill one CHP officer, injure others in matter of weeks

California Highway Patrol officials arrested a Pittsburg woman on suspicion of driving under the influence after she caused a collision that seriously injured a CHP motorcycle officer Monday evening on state Highway 4 in Concord.There have been two incidents involving CHP officers as victims of accidents in a one month time period one fatal, the other with the officer suffering serious injuries.A court hearing for the deadly accident, which happened Christmas Eve in Hayward, took place Tuesday.Twenty-two-year-old Mohammed Abraar Ali appeared in court in a wheelchair. He had been hospitalized with serious injuries after his car drifted off Interstate 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve.It slammed into the back of CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri's patrol car which was parked on the shoulder. Camilleri was killed and his partner was injured.The CHP says Ali's blood alcohol level was point eleven, well above the legal limit of .08. They say he was also high on marijuana.A contingent of CHP officers came to court to support their fallen comrade, who was married with three young children.CHP Captain Tim Pearson says they're looking for closure to this tragedy. "We want to set this behind us in some way and see justice work it's way through."Camilleri's Mother also appeared. "Our hearts are broken. Our lives are shattered. And we love Andrew so much and it'll never be the same again. We'regoing to make sure his legacy lives on."Ali is charged with murder, felony DUI causing bodily injury, speeding and other related counts.His family members came to court but declined to talk to us. His attorney says Ali is remorseful but a murder charge he says seems too excessive."There was a police officer with three children who was killed and I think there was a sensitivity there."To put a punctuation mark on the dangers the CHP faces everyday, last night, another officer was nearly killed on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County just after 6 p.m. eastbound near Port Chicago Highway in Concord.Motorcycle Officer Martin Lendway was assisting drivers who had been in a collision. The CHP says Tammy Walker drove her SUV off the roadway, into the center median where the officer was standing.Her car collided with the motorcycle and the vehicles which had been involved in the accident, pinning Officer Lendway under one of them. He sufffered major injuries.Walker was treated at a hospital, jailed and charged with felony DUI.Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call CHP officials in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.