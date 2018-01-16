Chrissy Teigen offers to pay gymnast's 100k fine if she speaks at Nassar hearing

The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

Victims spoke up in court against former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty to seven cases of sexual assault.Women described how he sexually abused them, many over the course of decades."You used my body for six years for your own sexual gratification," said assault survivor Kyle Stephens. "You broke and shattered a lot of girls."125 women and girls have filed civil lawsuits against Nassar. His accusers include olympians Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.Maroney reached a settlement over her claims and faces a $100,000 fine if she speaks at Nassar's hearing.Chrissy Teigen is offering to help her share her story.She called Nassar a "monster" and said she would be absolutely honored to pay the fine so Maroney can talk.USA Gymnastics released a statement: