SPORTS

Chrissy Teigen offers to pay gymnast's 100k fine if she speaks at Nassar hearing

Victims spoke up in court against former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty to seven cases of sexual assault. (Yves Logghe)

LOS ANGELES --
Victims spoke up in court against former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty to seven cases of sexual assault.

RELATED: Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation

Women described how he sexually abused them, many over the course of decades.

"You used my body for six years for your own sexual gratification," said assault survivor Kyle Stephens. "You broke and shattered a lot of girls."

125 women and girls have filed civil lawsuits against Nassar. His accusers include olympians Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.

Maroney reached a settlement over her claims and faces a $100,000 fine if she speaks at Nassar's hearing.

Chrissy Teigen is offering to help her share her story.

She called Nassar a "monster" and said she would be absolutely honored to pay the fine so Maroney can talk.

USA Gymnastics released a statement:USA Gymnastics has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor for any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing. This has been her right and USA Gymnastics encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out. USA Gymnastics remains focused on our highest priority - the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them.
Related Topics:
sportssex crimesex assaultchild sex assaultgymnasticscourtcourt casedoctor arrestedLos Angeles
