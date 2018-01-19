  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FLU

California flu deaths spike to 74 overall, 32 in 1 week

This undated image shows a medical professional preparing a flu shot. (KGO-TV)

State public health data released today shows that 32 people have died of the flu between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, according to the California Department of Public Health.

RELATED: New study suggests flu may be spread just by breathing


The state has reported 74 deaths of people with influenza since October.

Right now, there are 60,000 confirmed cases of the flu nationwide.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

RELATED: Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the flu.
