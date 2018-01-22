“Enough is enough!” CHP is launching a DUI Zero Tolerance Campaign in the San Francisco Bay Area... https://t.co/KQovZozesw pic.twitter.com/JMw8EIky5w — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) January 22, 2018

This video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser and officers illustrates just how incredibly dangerous DUI driving is to everyone on our highways...https://t.co/KQovZozesw pic.twitter.com/VCy7OuIwSW — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) January 22, 2018

Dozens of people gathered at San Jose City Hall Monday evening for a vigil honoring victims of deadly traffic collisions.The wife and daughter of fallen CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri were there to receive a plaque recognizing Ofc. Camilleri's service.He was killed on Christmas Eve by a suspected drunk and high driver on Hwy 880 in Hayward.Vigil organizers hope people see the devastation left behind after a loved one is killed and stop drinking and driving.The CHP, meantime, has announced a DUI zero tolerance campaign called "Enough is Enough."From January 22 through January 31, all available personnel including command staff, middle managers, supervisors, and officers have committed to proactively patrol all state highways with a zero tolerance approach to drunk and drugged drivers.The CHP reports 5 officers have been hit on California freeways while assisting drivers in the past month; three of the incidents were DUI related-one was the fatal crash that killed Ofc. Camilleri.The CHP tweeted a video showing an accident from 2016 to drive home the message.