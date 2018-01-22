SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Dozens of people gathered at San Jose City Hall Monday evening for a vigil honoring victims of deadly traffic collisions.
The wife and daughter of fallen CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri were there to receive a plaque recognizing Ofc. Camilleri's service.
Widow/daughter of Ofc. Andrew #Camilleri attend #SanJose vigil for traffic collision victims. #CHP announces #DUI zero-tolerance campaign. pic.twitter.com/jCSAJriQDU— Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) January 23, 2018
He was killed on Christmas Eve by a suspected drunk and high driver on Hwy 880 in Hayward.
Vigil organizers hope people see the devastation left behind after a loved one is killed and stop drinking and driving.
The CHP, meantime, has announced a DUI zero tolerance campaign called "Enough is Enough."
“Enough is enough!” CHP is launching a DUI Zero Tolerance Campaign in the San Francisco Bay Area... https://t.co/KQovZozesw pic.twitter.com/JMw8EIky5w— CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) January 22, 2018
From January 22 through January 31, all available personnel including command staff, middle managers, supervisors, and officers have committed to proactively patrol all state highways with a zero tolerance approach to drunk and drugged drivers.
The CHP reports 5 officers have been hit on California freeways while assisting drivers in the past month; three of the incidents were DUI related-one was the fatal crash that killed Ofc. Camilleri.
The CHP tweeted a video showing an accident from 2016 to drive home the message.
This video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser and officers illustrates just how incredibly dangerous DUI driving is to everyone on our highways...https://t.co/KQovZozesw pic.twitter.com/VCy7OuIwSW— CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) January 22, 2018