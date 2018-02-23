SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --When the new Levi's x Air Jordan IV shoes came out last month, more than a hundred people lined up outside the San Francisco Levi's store for a chance to buy a pair.
The limited-edition shoes sold for $225, and they continue to be hot with sneaker collectors, known as sneakerheads.
RELATED: Learn how to talk like a real sneakerhead
The shoes are now reselling online for anywhere between $700 and $1,000.
Alex Walter did not buy a pair. He would have trouble fitting them in his San Jose bedroom.
Walter already has about 200 pairs of sneakers.
RELATED: Sneakerheads camp out for Air Jordans in San Francisco
He started collecting in the 8th grade.
Since he didn't have much money then, Walter bought used sneakers and restored them.
About five years ago, he began posting tutorial videos on YouTube under the name @SneakerHeadInTheBay and now has a large following.
Some of his videos have nearly 1.5 million views.
Walter now has a website where he shows off his customized shoes and guides sneakerheads on where to find bargains.
He took some time off from his college studying to show us some of his most prized possessions.