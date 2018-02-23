  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

200 pairs of sneakers and counting, an inside look at a Bay Area sneakerhead

EMBED </>More Videos

When the new Levi's x Air Jordan IV shoes came out last month, more than a hundred people lined up outside the San Francisco Levi's store for a chance to buy a pair.

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
When the new Levi's x Air Jordan IV shoes came out last month, more than a hundred people lined up outside the San Francisco Levi's store for a chance to buy a pair.

The limited-edition shoes sold for $225, and they continue to be hot with sneaker collectors, known as sneakerheads.

RELATED: Learn how to talk like a real sneakerhead

The shoes are now reselling online for anywhere between $700 and $1,000.

Alex Walter did not buy a pair. He would have trouble fitting them in his San Jose bedroom.

Walter already has about 200 pairs of sneakers.

RELATED: Sneakerheads camp out for Air Jordans in San Francisco

He started collecting in the 8th grade.

Since he didn't have much money then, Walter bought used sneakers and restored them.

About five years ago, he began posting tutorial videos on YouTube under the name @SneakerHeadInTheBay and now has a large following.

Some of his videos have nearly 1.5 million views.

Walter now has a website where he shows off his customized shoes and guides sneakerheads on where to find bargains.

He took some time off from his college studying to show us some of his most prized possessions.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyshoesbasketballfashionsportsabc7 originalsdistractionbuzzworthySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Learn to talk like a real sneakerhead
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video