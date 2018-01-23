  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLITICS

San Francisco supervisors choose Mark Farrell as interim mayor

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a surprising political upset and a new mayor of San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There was a surprising political upset and a new mayor of San Francisco. Former Supervisor Mark Farrell was elected by the board and sworn in, unseating London Breed as acting mayor since the death of Ed Lee.

RELATED: Officials remember San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

The new mayor held a press conference at 9 p.m. following a dramatic turn of events. The political theater inside San Francisco City Hall felt like improv at times.

City Hall erupted as Farrell unseated Breed in a 8 - 2 vote. Farrell abstained. He was sworn in quick fashion and will hold the office until June.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin had called for a vote by the board because Breed was acting as both Mayor and board president following the Death of Ed Lee in December. It raised concerns regarding separation of power.

PHOTOS: From advocacy work to light-hearted fun, here's a look at San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's career


Breed has already declared her candidacy for Mayor in the upcoming election.

Tonights vote shocked Breed supporters.

Mayor Farrell will now pick his replacement for the seat he just vacated and the person's term will last until January 2019 at which time a candidate who was voted in will take over the district seat.

Farrell missed the cut off to run for Mayor so his Mayoral term will end in June.

Click here for more stories on Ed Lee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsed leesf mayors racesan francisco board of supervisorssan francisco countyLondon BreedSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Mayor Ed Lee through the years
Board of Supervisors President London Breed becomes acting SF mayor
Officials remember San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee
Hundreds mourn SF Mayor Ed Lee at City Hall
BART, SFMTA to honor SF Mayor Ed Lee with moment of silence
VIDEO: SF Mayor Ed Lee's final interview with ABC7 News
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video