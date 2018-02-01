  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

Family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

A family says an extreme side effect of Tamiflu may have caused their son's suicide. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --
A family in Indiana believes an extreme side effect of Tamiflu caused their child to commit suicide.

They say 16-year-old Charlie Harp had never shown any signs of suicidal thoughts before.

RELATED: New study suggests flu may be spread just by breathing

The high school wrestler was diagnosed with the flu last Thursday. His aunt told WXIN that she called to check on him the next day, and when she didn't get a response, she came home to find him dead in the garage.

"Had I known this issue, I would've never given it to him," said Jackie Ray, Charlie's aunt and legal guardian.

RELATED: What to do when you catch the flu

The warning label on Tamiflu states that pediatric patients may be at an increased risk of confusion or abnormal behavior.

Doctors say medication may cause a different reaction in every person, but with a flu shot not as effective as in past years, there aren't many other treatments available.

"You don't have a lot of other options as far as treating the flu except for Tamiflu," said Dr. Jason Henney with St. Vincent's Hospital. Henney said he hasn't seen any patients with extreme Tamiflu side effects such as psychosis or acting delusional.

According to a GoFundMe page for Harp, his family plans to hold his funeral service on Thursday.

Click here for more stories about the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldsuicidefluillnessIndiana
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video