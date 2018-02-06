  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
HAMILTON

Popular 'Hamilton' musical coming back to San Francisco

Theater fans get ready -- the popular 'Hamilton' musical is coming back to San Francisco next February. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Theater fans get ready -- the popular "Hamilton" musical is coming back to San Francisco in February.

We already knew the popular musical would be back in 2019.

RELATED: Hundreds stand in long line ahead of 'Hamilton' in San Francisco

Tickets go on sale for new SHN members on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 10 a.m.

At this time, there is no word on when tickets will be available to the general public yet.

Click here for more information about Hamilton.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos, and videos on Hamilton.
