Popular 'Hamilton' musical coming back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Theater fans get ready -- the popular "Hamilton" musical is coming back to San Francisco in February.
We already knew the popular musical would be back in 2019.
Tickets go on sale for new SHN members on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 10 a.m.
At this time, there is no word on when tickets will be available to the general public yet.
