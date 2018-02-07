  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines' sale offers $40 one-way flights from LA to SF, more

Southwest Airlines is running a flash sale that includes one-way tickets from L.A. to Vegas starting at $40 - but you better act fast.

LOS ANGELES --
Southwest Airlines is running a flash sale that includes one-way tickets from Los Angeles to Las Vegas starting at $40 - but you better act fast.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines expands service from San Jose airport to 8 new destinations

Customers have until the end of Wednesday to book their flight at the discounted rates.

A bystander's dramatic video shows officers dragging a woman off of an L.A.-bound Southwest Airlines flight after a dispute about two dogs on the plane.


The sale also includes one-way flights from Las Vegas back to Los Angeles starting at $40.

In addition to the $40 one-way fares to travel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, other notable deals include one-way tickets from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento starting at $29.

Prefer taking off from Burbank? There are deals for you, too. One-way tickets from Burbank to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento also start at $29.

One-way tickets from Long Beach to Oakland or Sacrament also begin at $29.

According to Southwest, 21-day advance purchase is required, and seats, travel days and markets are limited. Domestic travel is valid from Feb. 27, 2018 to May 23, 2018. Check out Southwest's full list of terms and conditions here.

To view the entire list of flights available through this sale, visit www.southwest.com/html/promotions.
