  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: San Francisco residents fed up with property crime post warning signs

EMBED </>More Videos

At the base of San Francisco's famous tiled steps in the Inner Sunset are signs that warn people about car break-ins. (KGO-TV)

Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At the base of San Francisco's famous tiled steps in the Inner Sunset are signs that warn people about car break-ins.

The city didn't post them. They are homemade - the words of residents who are fed up with what they call a lack of leadership. They started their own crime watch group called Stop Crime SF.

"There's a lot of frustration in the city," said Stop Crime SF Board member Joel Engardio. "Some people are banding together to hold the criminal justice system accountable. Every aspect. The police, the prosecutors, and the politicians."

Saturday, the group invited Assemblymember Phil Ting to speak at a community meeting. Ting recently introduced a bill aiming to close loopholes that result in many car break-ins being classified as misdemeanors.

"If we can actually have organized car to car to car or home to home to home or retailer to retailer to retailer. We are going to group all those together so that can count as a felony."

"There needs to be more community activism," said neighbor Rachel Miller-Garcia.

Some residents installed security cameras. They sent police pictures and videos of car burglars smashing windows in broad daylight.

"They're doing everything from breaking into tourists cars in the neighborhood to running up and down our streets and ringing our doorbells to see if someone is home and breaking in," said Miller-Garcia.

Stop Crime SF also follows court cases. Some members say too many criminals are immediately let back out on the street. The group plans to hold more meetings and attend public hearings on this issue.

Click here for more stories and videos on car theft.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car theftauto theftbreak-incrimeSFPDsan francisco board of supervisorssan francisco countysmash and grabSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF Supervisors: Rental cars must move signage according to new law
Car break-in task force to be disbanded in SF
SF supes drop bill, say chief's plans to fight car-breakins is working
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video