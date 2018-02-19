  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NATIONAL ANTHEM

Singer Fergie panned for anthem at NBA All-Star Game

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Fergie is being panned for her rendition at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. Critics have dubbed it the "Star-Mangled Banner" for it's blues style. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Not since 1990 when Roseanne Barr belted out her version has there been so much criticism over someone singing the national anthem.

RELATED: Fergie releases statement on national anthem rendition

Singer Fergie is being panned for her rendition at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. Critics have dubbed it the "Star-Mangled Banner" for it's blues style.

Some players, including the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green were actually laughing.

Oakland singer, songwriter, Dee Dee Simon says she feels sorry for Fergie. Simon describes singing the national anthem as a huge platform designed to bring people together.

Simon got what she calls her "golden moment" earlier this month at a Warriors game. Simon tried to put her own spin on it while maintaining the song's integrity.

"That's one song we all know and I'm going to sing my heart out, so I thought her version to me was disrespectful," Simon said.

RELATED: Fergie's national anthem performance widely panned on social media

Fergie released a statement today saying in part.."I'm a risktaker artistically, but clearly, this rendition didn't strike the intended tone."

Mark Clauge is a leading authority on the national anthem He says it is a "flexible vehicle" that allows for variations but thinks Fergie's sexy persona made her version off key.

"Sultry is not the kind of effect we want for a patriotic rendition of the anthem, so it's certainly surprising," he says.

Clague is writing a book on the history of the anthem called "Oh Say Can You Hear".

He doesn't think Fergie's interpretation was disrespectful but Eva Doyle does. Doyle sings at military events worldwide. Doyle says "the way Fergie was doing it seemed all about herself. She wanted to show off."

Fergie says she loves the country and tried to do her best.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsportslive musiccelebrityNBAGolden State Warriorsbasketballsingingnational anthemLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fergie releases statement on national anthem rendition
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Eric Reid says owners haven't signed him because of protests
Team LeBron beats Team Stephen in NBA All Star Game
Fergie releases statement on national anthem rendition
Fergie national anthem performance widely panned
More national anthem
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video