Singer Fergie panned for anthem at NBA All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --Not since 1990 when Roseanne Barr belted out her version has there been so much criticism over someone singing the national anthem.
Singer Fergie is being panned for her rendition at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. Critics have dubbed it the "Star-Mangled Banner" for it's blues style.
Some players, including the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green were actually laughing.
Oakland singer, songwriter, Dee Dee Simon says she feels sorry for Fergie. Simon describes singing the national anthem as a huge platform designed to bring people together.
Simon got what she calls her "golden moment" earlier this month at a Warriors game. Simon tried to put her own spin on it while maintaining the song's integrity.
"That's one song we all know and I'm going to sing my heart out, so I thought her version to me was disrespectful," Simon said.
Fergie released a statement today saying in part.."I'm a risktaker artistically, but clearly, this rendition didn't strike the intended tone."
Mark Clauge is a leading authority on the national anthem He says it is a "flexible vehicle" that allows for variations but thinks Fergie's sexy persona made her version off key.
"Sultry is not the kind of effect we want for a patriotic rendition of the anthem, so it's certainly surprising," he says.
Clague is writing a book on the history of the anthem called "Oh Say Can You Hear".
He doesn't think Fergie's interpretation was disrespectful but Eva Doyle does. Doyle sings at military events worldwide. Doyle says "the way Fergie was doing it seemed all about herself. She wanted to show off."
Fergie says she loves the country and tried to do her best.