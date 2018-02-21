  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Finding a certified public accountant, fighting internet scams, printer issues

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Anita from San Jose: How do I find a new Certified Public Accountant? My CPA retired.

Answer 1: Ask your former C.P.A. if they have a recommendation. Then, ask friends and business associates. And remember to compare prices. Just in case, here are links to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPA's.

Question 2:

Susan from the East Bay asked: How do I deal with an internet scam? It's asking me to send them money at a Western Union in exchange for a huge cash grant.

Answer 2:

I'm glad you realized it's a scam. Ignore it and never have contact with them, again. You should file a complaint. Here is a link to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Question 3:

Barb from Concord asked: I'm on my third printer from the same company. The third replacement isn't working either. What should I do? I'm on a fixed income.

Answer 3:

If they've been giving you a replacement, you shouldn't be shelling out more money. It should be an even exchange.After three times, they clearly have an issue. Ask for a refund. If you need my help, contact me here at the station.
