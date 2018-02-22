  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
AIRBNB

Airbnb makes big changes for 10th anniversary

San Francisco-based Airbnb is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with some changes to its platform. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco-based Airbnb is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with some changes to its platform.

RELATED: New rules to take effect for platforms like Airbnb in SF

CEO Brian Chesky introduced Airbnb Plus Thursday, where homes are personally visited and verified by inspectors.

And for people interested in luxury properties, Beyond Airbnb is being launched.

The company is also launching a guest membership loyalty program and adding new property types to make sure Airbnb is for everyone.

So, why the change now?

Watch the video in the player above for commentary on the changes from CNET's Dana Kerr.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Airbnb.
