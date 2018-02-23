  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BROCK TURNER

Stanford students protest 'silencing' of Brock Turner victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Protesters gathered at the spot where the woman known as Emily Doe was assaulted in 2015 by Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Protesters gathered at the spot where the woman known as Emily Doe was assaulted in 2015 by former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner.

Friday afternoon, student protesters plastered the area with quotes from Doe's viral letter. They also read passages aloud.

Since the assault, the university has removed the dumpster where the attack happened and replaced it with a fountain and bench.

RELATED: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case

Students are upset with the university's plans for a plaque that will include a quote from Doe's letter. Doe chose the quote she wanted, but the university chose a different one.

"Because Stanford wanted to say, 'It's okay, everything's okay,' completely out of context," said student protester Bec Smith. "This is about a rape, not a B on a test."

Stephanie Pham, the organizer of Friday's protest says honoring the survivor's request is the least the university can do.

Shortly after Turner and Doe left a frat house, the spot where the plaque is proposed for became a crime scene. Since then, the University has transformed it into what they call a contemplative space. Protesters say it does not reflect what happened there.

"Stanford, in not putting the plaque with her quote, was an act of silencing survivors," Pham said. "And time and time again survivors across this campus, across this nation and especially here at Stanford have experienced that same act of silence."


The university says Doe's representatives proposed two quotes that the university "could not accept." They argue that the quotes were "inconsistent with a contemplative space where members of our community could peacefully reflect and seek solace."

The exact words Doe wanted have not been revealed.

RELATED: Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled

A university spokesperson would only say one of the quotes would be triggering to survivors of sexual violence.

The university selected three options. The one that students find insulting says, "I'm right here. I'm okay."

They say that's because Doe was not okay in the spot where the plaque will be.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Brock Turner case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stanford universityBrock Turnersexual assaultcourt casejudgesex crimesanta clara countysentencingprotestviolence against womensocietyabc7 originalsStanford UniversityPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case
'Scary path' to be replaced at Stanford to protect students
Brock Turner victim honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Bay Area women train to combat sexual assault
Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled
BROCK TURNER
Note to Stanford professor threatens 'I am going to treat you like Emily Doe'
Stanford professor receives envelope containing white powder, rape threat
Santa Clara Co. to hold special election to recall Judge Persky
Effort to recall judge in Stanford sexual assault case heads to ballot
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video