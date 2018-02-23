East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier discusses gun control issue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The topic of guns is more controversial than ever right now following the Florida school mass shooting.
RELATED: #ArmMeWith: Teachers share what they'd use to prevent school shootings
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is holding a town hall meeting on gun violence prevention on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette.
Congressman DeSaulnier spoke with ABC7 News on Friday. Watch the video above to hear what he has to say on the issue.
RELATED: Trump says armed teacher would have 'shot the hell' out of gunman
Click here for more stories and video related to the Parkland School shooting.