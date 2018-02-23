  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier discusses gun control issue

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier spoke with ABC7 News about gun violence on Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The topic of guns is more controversial than ever right now following the Florida school mass shooting.

RELATED: #ArmMeWith: Teachers share what they'd use to prevent school shootings

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is holding a town hall meeting on gun violence prevention on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette.

Congressman DeSaulnier spoke with ABC7 News on Friday. Watch the video above to hear what he has to say on the issue.

RELATED: Trump says armed teacher would have 'shot the hell' out of gunman

Click here for more stories and video related to the Parkland School shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun controlgun lawsgun safetygun violencegunslawslegislationu.s. & worldparkland school shootingmass shootingschool shootingfatal shootingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help contacting your government representatives
#ArmMeWith: How teachers would prevent future school shootings
Trump: Armed teacher would have 'shot the hell' out of gunman
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More parkland school shooting
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video