OSCARS

Oscars by the Numbers: From a Bay Area nominee to the Red Carpet

With one day to go before the big night-the Oscars red carpet is buzzing with last minute preparations. Sets are getting their final paint touch-ups, and the international media setting up their shots for Oscar's Sunday. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
With one day to go before the big night-the Oscars red carpet is buzzing with last minute preparations. Sets are getting their final paint touch-ups, and the international media setting up their shots for Oscar's Sunday. The show is, after all, watched in more than 225 different countries around the globe.

Also getting ready, nominees, like Berkeley-born James Ivory, who is up for best adapted screenplay for 'Call Me By Your Name.'

"I have been nominated three times for best director but I have never had a writing nomination," said Ivory.

Those three directing nominations for 'A Room With a View,' 'Howards End' and 'The Remains of the Day.' But despite working on other films with more than 30-nominations but never a personal win of the 89-year old Ivory.

"One of the things it will mean is more people come to me and offer me more writing jobs," Ivory said.

Back outside the Dolby Theater, the last minute rolling out of the 33-foot wide carpet and protective plastic. The length from start to finish? Almost 1,000 feet long.

The Oscars statuette is 5.25 inches wide at the base, 15.5 inches high, weighing 8.5 pounds. The estimated value of the 24-karat gold plated awards is $900.

The cost to put on the entire show is a cool $44 million.

