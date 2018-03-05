  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Des Plaines day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin-laced Gummy Bears

EMBED </>More Videos

Three teachers have been charged after police said they distributed gummy bears with melatonin to kids without parental consent at a Des Plaines day care center last Friday. (KTRK)

DES PLAINES, Ill. --
Three teachers have been charged after police said they distributed gummy bears with melatonin to kids without parental consent at a Des Plaines day care center last Friday.

RELATED: Moms say daycare worker waxed their kids' unibrows

Officers arrived Friday afternoon to the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center at 1619 E. Oakton Street after a report of a suspicious incident. Police said that gummy bears with melatonin were given to a class of 2 year olds to get them to calm down before nap time without parental authorization.

Police said that three teachers admitted distributing melatonin to the children and did not think it was inappropriate as they were an over-the-counter sleep aid.

RELATED: Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs

The parents of each child at the daycare were contacted by police about the situation.

Three teachers, 32-year-old Kristen Lauletta of Niles, 19-year-old Jessica Heyse of Des Plaines and 25-year-old Ashley Helfenbein of Chicago, have each been charged with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child and two counts of battery. The teachers are scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

RELATED: Mom furious after daycare worker allegedly breastfed her son

Police said the management of Kiddie Junction were helpful and assisted with the investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermentdaycareday carechildrenu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video