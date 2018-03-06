  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
EARTHQUAKE

3.3, 2.6 magnitude earthquakes strike near Gilroy

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:38 a.m. and a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:44 a.m. near Gilroy this morning. (USGS)

GILROY, Calif. --
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake early Tuesday morning in Gilroy. The earthquake was originally reported as 3.6 magnitude by the USGS, but was later downgraded.

The quake hit 6 miles east of Gilroy at about 4:38 a.m.

A few minutes later, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit a little over 6 miles east of Gilroy at 4:44 a.m.

