3.3, 2.6 magnitude earthquakes strike near Gilroy

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake early Tuesday morning in Gilroy. The earthquake was originally reported as 3.6 magnitude by the USGS, but was later downgraded.The quake hit 6 miles east of Gilroy at about 4:38 a.m.A few minutes later, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit a little over 6 miles east of Gilroy at 4:44 a.m.